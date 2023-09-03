Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date: September hopes

Now that we are into the month of September, what is there to say about Power Book II: Ghost season 4? Is there premiere date news coming this month?

We certainly would understand at this point if anyone is hoping for more news on the Michael Rainey Jr. show and soon. Just think about it for a moment here! The latest season of Power Book IV: Force recently premiered, and that does open the door for cross-promotion. These two shows in particular have crossed over before, so why not use one to promote the other?

Well, the unfortunate news is just that we’re too far away from Ghost coming back and because of that, it is really hard to envision anything happening when it comes to this at the moment. If we are lucky, we could learn about a premiere date or something else for season 4 in January or February, but probably not before. Starz has already confirmed that the latest season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is premiering at the end of the year, and following that, you are going to see BMF in March. Odds are, Book II won’t be back until either late spring or early summer.

The one thing that is going to make this wait all the harder to stomach this time around is actually quite simple: Just how good the end of season 3 was! Just think about that for a moment, as it feels like Tariq and Brayden are on the run perhaps more than ever before. This should amplify some of the action and drama that we get here moving forward, and we certainly aren’t upset about that.

As for whether or not season 4 is the final one, we hope not! Yet, we will have to wait and see.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book II: Ghost right now, including the end of season 3 filming

When do you think we are going to be seeing Power Book II: Ghost season 4 on Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







