Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date hopes; filming done?

We are absolutely getting closer to Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiering on Starz, but today, there is one thing in particular to mention. Based on some of the evidence that is out there, it looks as though production on this particular batch of episodes may have wrapped shortly before the SAG-AFTRA strike began.

In a post on Instagram, Gianni Paolo (who plays Brayden) shared an image with a caption suggesting that season 4 is checked off. Given that production for these episodes started all the way back during the winter, it does make sense that they would be done around this point.

Do we think that this season of Power Book II: Ghost was probably the most challenging to do out of any to date? Absolutely. For starters, every season comes with its fair share of additional challenges. For this one in particular, it is important to note that everyone was working amidst the writers’ strike for the past two and a half months. This is far from an ideal situation, since it means there can’t be any changes on-the-fly and that happens often in the world of TV. Of course, the cast and crew don’t have too much control in all of this, and they’ve had to just work with the cards that have been dealt to them. We do hope that the writers get the deal they deserve soon, and that if there are any last-minute alterations, they can be made in post-production.

So when will season 4 premiere? Well, you are going to be waiting a good while. Starz tends to take their time with premiering some of their shows, and we’ve waiting for some between 15 and 18 months. We tend to think that the next batch of episodes here will probably come in the spring or summer of 2024.

After all, remember this: You still have Power Book IV: Force season 2 coming in September, and there is another season of Raising Kanan coming beyond that.

