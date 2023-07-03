Power Book IV: Force season 2 trailer: Any July expectations?

Now that we are firmly into the month of July, what does that mean when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2? Is there a chance that we could see a trailer come out at some point?

It goes without saying, but of course it would be great if there was at least some sort of footage that comes out for the Joseph Sikora series this month! We know that it is back at the start of September now, so we are no longer at a point in which there’s some uncertainty as to when it is coming back on the air.

At this point, the big mystery now is when the promotional tour is really going to kick off, and we would exercise a certain amount of caution here. First and foremost, remember that Starz typically waits until around a month before the premiere before giving us a trailer. If we see something of this variety in July, it will be close to the end of the month. For the time being, we think their priorities are the current season of Outlander and then beyond that, what’s coming up in regards to Heels season 2, which is finally premiering in a few weeks. They have some time for Force after the fact.

In case you need a reminder, season 2 of the Tommy spin-off is likely going to be about him working to rebuild and get revenge following the death of Liliana. We don’t imagine that it’s going to be easy for him, especially now that he has a lot invested in Chicago, including a half-brother he never knew about. It will be more of what you know and love, but who knows? There could also be a few twists wedged in here somewhere.

