Power Book IV: Force season 2 poster: Tommy’s next chapter

It’s true that we are still three months away from Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiering on Starz, and of course we wish it was back sooner! Given that Power Book II: Ghost is now over for the year, we’ve got a long wait to go to get from point A to point B.

So is there anything that we can do to help tide you over for the premiere? Well, the #1 thing today is sharing the new poster for the Joseph Sikora series. If you head over to the link here, you can see some of what we’re talking about here. The image features Tommy, seemingly behind the wheel of his famed car. However, the window is broken and there are bullet holes all over the side.

Now, it remains to be seen if this is actually going to be something that happens in season 2, given that it could be a metaphor as much as anything else. The big thing we know is that entering this season, Tommy is going to face perhaps even more challenges than he ever has before. He still has his drug empire, but he’ll have to start a good bit of it all over after the death of Liliana. Meanwhile, his allies are limited and he does have his fair share of flaws.

Based at least on some of the early scoop we’ve seen for this particular season, we are going to see this character face more challenges than ever. We’ll just have to wait and see if he comes out on the other side still in one piece.

After all, we still haven’t heard of a season 3 renewal for this show! We of course want one, but there may not even be that much of a hurry to announce it right now due to the writers’ strike.

