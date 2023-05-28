Power Book IV: Force season 2 spoilers: Tommy’s new struggle

We know that we are going to have a chance to see Power Book IV: Force season 2 on Starz down the road and of course, there are big things ahead!

In particular, we think that the story is even more fascinating when you think a lot about what happened to Tommy Egan at the end of Power Book II: Ghost season 3. Think about it for a moment here. We are now aware of a truce between him and the St. Patrick family and with that in mind, there’s a chance that he can focus on matters at hand in Chicago. Family does mean more to him than before, especially since he knows now that he has a half-brother in JP.

Of course, there’s also another big issue here for Tommy in that he’s trying to keep an empire going in the Windy City, but that is not going to be anywhere near as easy as it was back during season 1. He was able to get things off the ground without that much trouble (all things considered) but in a new interview with TVLine, Joseph Sikora had the following to say about the arc ahead:

“[We’re] gonna see Tommy not land on his feet quite so much in Season 2, which is far more in line with Tommy on Power.”

The thing here is that Tommy is smart, capable, and dangerous; however, one of the issues with season 1 was that some other people weren’t even close to on his level. The Flynn family in particular felt like they were pretty easy to topple, so are we going to see that change to a certain extent now? We are starting to think that is possible.

The hardest thing for us about season 2 is just knowing that we’re going to be waiting for so long to see what’s next; this show is not going to premiere until September 1.

