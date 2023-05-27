Power Book IV: Force season 2: Could Tariq appear?

As we start to look more and more towards Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiering on Starz this September, why not talk cameos?

In particular, there is an interesting case to discuss a possible appearance now from Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick. Within the season 3 finale of Power Book II: Ghost, Tariq and Tommy Egan finally got on the same page after so much strife and conflict. We think that the two have finally realized more, thanks to Tasha, that all of this needs to end. The two of them have lost so much already and because of that, they don’t need to perpetuate this violence. Tommy gave Tariq some advice — you can either be a gangster or a civilian — and that was it.

Now that Tariq and Brayden are seemingly on the run, where could things go from there? Is there a case for the two heading out to Chicago? If they are in too much danger in New York for a while, it’s possible, but we don’t think of it as some long-term think. Also, because Tommy is more of a lone wolf and experienced in the drug game, we have a hard time thinking that he’s going to necessarily recruit help. If Tariq does turn up in Chicago, it may be because he needs Tommy’s help with something.

We do love the occasional crossover, given that it reminds us that these worlds are very much unified and there is a lot to explore, with that in mind. Of course, simultaneously these don’t have to be regular things. We do think it is in everyone’s best interest if there is a certain amount of time between one big event and the next — for example, it would make more sense for Tariq to be in Power Book IV: Force season 2 close to the end, as opposed to the early going.

We have a lot of time to wait until the show comes back — and that’s going to lend itself to so much more speculation.

