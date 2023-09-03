Squid Game season 2 premiere date: September hopes

Now that we are officially into September and close to the start of fall, why not share another Squid Game season 2 update? Is there a chance that we’re going to get some big news about the future over the course of this month?

There are a few different directions that we could go as we talk about the Korean drama’s future, but it is important to note first and foremost that work is quietly being done presently to make this season as good as possible. Because of its status overseas, it is not beholden to some of the same strike rules as we’re seeing with many US-based scripted programming. Of course, this does not mean that we are actually going to get any updates on production anytime soon!

Just think about it this way for a moment — one of the most appealing things about the first season of Squid Game going into it was how we knew almost nothing about it over the course of its run. We tend to think that this is something that the producers are very much keen to replicate here; sure, Gi-hun is still the lead and we understand the world. That just doesn’t mean that we understand the story.

With this in mind, we would honestly be pretty stunned if we find out anything major at all about the second season not only in September, but also the rest of the year. If we are lucky, we will have a chance to get a teaser photo or two this winter, but a premiere-date announcement is pretty far away. We’ll be happy if we learn approximately when Squid Game is back in the spring.

As for the actual launch date

For now, fall 2024 feels the most realistic, at least in terms of 1) how long it takes to make this show and also 2) the post-production time required. We suppose that it could come a tiny bit earlier in the event we get a split season, but we will have to wait and see on that.

