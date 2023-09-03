Heels season 2 episode 7 promo: The DWL in danger?

As we get ourselves prepared to check out Heels season 2 episode 7 on Starz this Friday, one subject feels front and center: The ultimate future of the DWL. Does this wrestling league have a chance to make it to the next level? Absolutely, but there is no guarantee it is going to happen. As a matter of fact, you can argue based on the latest promo that the Spade family business could be close to falling apart.

Entering this episode (and based on the aforementioned promo here), Staci finds herself in an almost impossible situation. She knows that the league has done a lot of shady things over the years and it is still in the midst of financial crisis. However, Jack is not fully aware of all of it. The moment that some of this comes out, is everyone going to turn their noses up at working out any sort of deal with them? This definitely feels like a cause for concern on a couple of fronts.

Afterall, consider for a moment some of the collaborations we are seeing within the DWL at present! Not only are we in a spot where Jack is working with Gully and the crew over at Dystopia, but there is also the chance at the streaming deal with Continuum. These are things that really could shape the future of all of the wrestlers … at least if the problems of the past don’t stop things in the present.

For Crystal, the promo suggests that she has to make some more decisions of her own here, as well. will she really leave the DWL for Dystopia for good? It is clearly not something that she wants to do, but Duffy does not have much of a women’s division at present and with that, they can’t exactly offer up a ton of opportunities for advancement.

