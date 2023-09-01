Heels season 2 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

There are a couple of different things worth stating now entering Heels season 2 episode 7 — so where exactly do we start?

Well, for starters, let’s just go ahead and start off with the following: There are only two episodes left in the entire season and honestly, that is shocking. It feels like just yesterday that the wrestling drama was coming back and now, we have to say goodbye to it? Go ahead and proclaim that this is one of many things, at least for the time being, that don’t make a whole lot of sense. Yet, eight-episode seasons are becoming more and more common across TV so in the end, we shouldn’t be all that surprised it is happening here, as well.

Now, as for what’s coming up here story-wise, we do think that the Heels season 2 episode 8 synopsis does a good job of setting the stage:

Ace begins to lose himself in the wake of The Condamned’s growing popularity. The Dome prepares for a chance to further woo Continuum, with Wild Bill hoping to inspire the troops. Meanwhile, Staci digs further into the Dome’s sordid secrets, threatening to expose the crimes of DWL’s past.

Here is where things probably get a little bit complicated with Staci — she obviously doesn’t like the fact that the DWL has seemingly broken a number of laws over the years in an effort to stay afloat. However, what is she really going to do about it? If she speaks out at the wrong time, it could ruin the chances that the league has of moving forward with Continuum. However, if she doesn’t speak out, there is a chance it comes out later and then at that point, she is somehow complicit in keeping everything under wraps. All of this is why we’re trying to say, at least for the time being, that this is not an easy thing for her to figure out.

What do you most want to see moving into Heels season 2 episode 7 over at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other insight.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







