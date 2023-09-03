When Calls the Heart: First name of Rosemary, Lee’s baby, finally?

We know that When Calls the Heart does like to take their time with some of their stories and because of that, we can’t be too shocked with where we are right now. Rosemary and Lee have been parents for a couple of episodes now and yet, there is still nothing decided when it comes to a baby name.

Is that going to change in the near future? It goes without saying that we’d like to see some sort of movement here, but whether or not we will is a completely different story.

Let’s just put it this way for a moment — last week, we entered the episode being pretty darn confident that we were about to learn something, and you see where that got us? After that situation, we are in a spot now where we will believe the two characters name their baby when it actually happens. We know already that the middle name is Elizabeth, and they are just waiting for the right inspiration on the first time.

Should we learn tonight? Well, let’s just put it this way: We don’t think that this needs to be one of those stories that lasts for the entirety of the season. Honestly, we don’t really know what anyone gets out of that when the dust settles, given that there are so many other stories to tell and we don’t need to linger on this one particular thing.

So did we learn the name tonight?

