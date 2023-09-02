Why was How I Met Your Father canceled at Hulu?

In case you missed the really frustrating news from yesterday, it looks as thought a How I Met Your Father season 3 is not happening at Hulu. Could it happen elsewhere? You never want to give up hope entirely, but we also recognize that this is a really difficult climate and because of that, it is rather difficult to find other providers for your content. Given the studio connections behind the scenes Hulu already had an incentive to keep it; unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

So why has the show come to a close? For now, the following seem to be among the main reasons…

1. Viewership – This is clearly a factor, mostly because if it had a bigger audience, surely it would have stayed, right? The big problem here is that season 2 didn’t have that much of a marketing push, and it’s honestly hard to gauge ratings since Hulu does not release numbers for any of their shows publicly.

2. Cost – We don’t necessarily think that this is one of the more expensive series the streaming service has, given the lack of special effects and also the multi-camera format. However, clearly it wasn’t deemed to be profitable enough in order to survive.

3. Shifts at Disney – This is a huge one, given that this is not the only series canceled by the streaming service this past week — look at what happened to The Great. Hulu does still have a lot of other original shows but clearly, they are cutting back in the wake of a lot of behind-the-scenes changes as companies try to make streaming more profitable.

Will we ever get proper closure?

At the very least, we’re sure that at some point (if it is clear that there is another home out there for the show), the producers will come out and say some of their plans. Personally, we’re still rooting for the idea that Sophie and Sid somehow end up together at the end of all of this.

Why do you think we aren’t getting a How I Met Your Father season 3 at Hulu?

