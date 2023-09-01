How I Met Your Father season 3: Any future after cancellation?

Following the shocking news of its cancellation today, is there any chance we see How I Met Your Father season 3 land somewhere else? How hopeful should we really be on this?

Well, we suppose that the first thing we should state here is pretty clear: There hasn’t been any talk on this as of yet but then again, it was just canceled earlier today. There has not exactly been a lot of time here for a lot of interested parties to inquire about the show … if there are a lot out there.

It feels like the reason for the show’s exit at Hulu is due to content-cutting across all of Disney, and clearly it did not perform to where they wanted. Does this mean that everyone else would turn up their nose at it? Hardly. We do wonder if a streaming service like Peacock or Amazon’s Freevee — which is trying to build up a content library of its own — would be interested in a show with its own fan base. Or, what about CBS given the enormous success the original show had for many years there? Truthfully, it may be better suited for a network TV audience.

Of course, this is a situation that we are going to monitor over the next few weeks, but it does feel like it’s a little bit tricky to get a super-fantastic read on things during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. We are still at a point where a lot of parties cannot speak to content providers, and the primary thing that needs to be done here is a fair deal for both writers and performers alike. Once things get done there (whenever that is), there is a chance that you can ask some larger conversations.

If this is the end, we’ll miss the show — and we hope that we someday get answers.

