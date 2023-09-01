How I Met Your Father canceled; no season 3 coming to Hulu

After two seasons and more questions than answers, is the story of How I Met Your Father already over at Hulu?

According to a report from TVLine, the streaming service has canceled the How I Met Your Mother follow-up after two seasons on the air. While the finale this summer gave us a big clue as to Val and Charlie’s future, it also failed to really address who the mystery Father was of Sophie’s son. Sure, you can argue that it is Jesse, given that he was the obvious choice. However, we’d fallen more in line with a lot of the Sophie / Sid fans online thanks to their natural chemistry and friendship.

So what happens now? We’ll discuss soon the possibility of a season 3 landing somewhere else but for now, we’re certainly concerned that the story is over.

For the record, How I Met Your Father is not the only popular series that Hulu has canceled this week, as they recently said goodbye to The Great after two seasons. That choice comes as a pretty enormous shock, mostly due to the fact that it had a lot of critical acclaim alongside some big names.

Why is all this happening?

Some of it seems to be due to cost, but it also may be tied more and more to Disney working to shift some things around with Hulu as they move forward. We are slightly more concerned now for the streaming service’s overall future thanks to the moves of the past week, especially since we wonder if the company thinks there is value in really having two separate services at all. We don’t want to see Hulu go away, given that it does offer a home to a lot of content that would be deemed too “adult” for the more family-friendly Disney+.

What do you think about How I Met Your Father being canceled after two seasons?

Are you as shocked as we are about it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates that we do not want you to miss coming up.

