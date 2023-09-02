Halo season 2 premiere date: News coming in September?

Are we going to get some sort of news regarding Halo season 2 over the course of September? Let’s just say that the video-game adaptation has been a mystery for a while.

What do we know at present? Well, we can at least spell that out within a number of ways. First and foremost, we should note that filming wrapped up for the latest episodes back in May so, provided there is not a lot of post-production ADR work that needs to be completed, there shouldn’t be a major impact that the SAG-AFTRA strike is having on the series right now. The same goes for the WGA strike. What needs to get done is the post-production for the show and we know that with its size and scope, getting all of this together is not easy.

So are we at least going to find out some more news on it soon? Let’s just say that in the end, we wouldn’t be too shocked if we at least get another nugget or two of information. Why wouldn’t we get that? If the show does come out in early 2024, you would think that Paramount+ would start to promote it soon. This is especially true when you consider how valuable a commodity it now is.

Let’s just put it this way — with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes shutting down much of the rest of their programming, they won’t have a lot else of this size or scale coming out in the winter or spring of next year. We tend to think that they’re going to make this big.

Beyond just that, there is also another thing to consider: The simple fact that they also need to figure out a way to get people really excited for this. Given how polarizing the first season was, we understand if some out there are a little bit hesitant.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Halo now, including other insight all about the future

Do you think we are going to get more news on Halo season 2 over September?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to make 100% certain you don’t miss any other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







