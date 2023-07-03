Halo season 2 premiere date: Could we be waiting until 2024?

We don’t blame anyone at this point who is looking for a Halo season 2 premiere date. Production has been done for a little while now, and it also has been more than a year since we have seen any episodes of this show arrive over on Paramount+.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in with some bad news: There is no evidence that the show will be arriving soon. As a matter of fact, a report from TVLine suggests that post-production on the video-game adaptation may not be done until 2024.

Of course, this is just a report, and there is always a chance that timelines could change. Is it also possible that the streaming service splits the season into halves and airs the first part this fall? In theory sure, but we tend to think the most important thing for now is that Paramount+ really focuses in on trying to make Halo as strong a series as humanly possible.

After all, we probably don’t have to tell a lot of people out there that the first season of this show was incredibly polarizing, and it came under fire by a lot of fans for drifting too far from the source material. That’s something that may need to be addressed in season 2, as well as finding the right balance of action as well as storytelling. Given the amount of money that Paramount+ has already put into telling this story, they need to get it right. While it would be frustrating to have to wait until 2024 to see it, that’s better than getting a product early that either feels incomplete or just does not work at all.

If nothing else, can we at least get some more news about what to expect later this year? If nothing else, we do think that would be helpful when it comes to putting our minds at ease.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

