Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 3: Tommy wastes no time

If there is a single word that we would use at this point to describe Tommy on Power Book IV: Force season 2, it is “relentless.” Perhaps more than ever, this is someone who is going to do whatever he can to ensure that he builds up his empire. He has a partner-of-sorts right now in Diamond — how long can they stay on the same page? There could be questions about that for a while, but understandably so. Everyone has to be self-interested in this world. If they aren’t, then some questions start to arrive about how believable anything is.

What we can tell you here is that moving into episode 3 (airing in less than two weeks), we’re going to see Tommy look towards a new way to expand outward his operation. The title here is “War & Ice Cream,” and the synopsis is below:

Tommy and Diamond expand their business to prisons, the Feds put together a task force to take down CBI, and Jenard struggles to maintain control.

If there is one thing that we already think that season 1 is excelling at, it is carving out an even grittier, more believable Chicago — one that feels like its own character. It’s nice to have someone like Mireya around who is trying to live more of a normal life amidst the surrounding chaos; also, we do tend to think that some of Tommy’s own family is going to play an interesting role in some stuff coming up.

Also, let’s tip our cap to showrunner Gary Lennon for a moment — he joined for the second season after spending time on the OG Power, you can already feel a lot of his handiwork behind the scenes with the characters and the story.

