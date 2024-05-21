P-Valley season 3 premiere date: A May 2024 update

Are we getting any closer to some news coming out about P-Valley season 3 over at Starz? Make no mistake that we want it back soon. Unfortunately, getting it back is an entirely different story. This is a show that only recently started production after some long delays. It was one of those casualties in particular of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, otherwise known as the AMPTP taking forever to give everyone a fair deal.

Because of all of this … well, let’s just say you could be waiting a good while to get any news about a season 3 premiere date. It certainly is not going to be announced at any point this month. Why in the world would it be, all things considered? There is no real reason to think that the network will put something out there until all the episodes are filmed and we’re at least inching closer to them being edited. We’d love to say that late 2024 is possible, but early 2025 is more than likely a safer bet. You don’t want to rush good stuff, and this show remains an underrated gem among a sea of programming these days.

Now that we have said all of this, we would at least say that there’s a chance that something more is going to be announced in the weeks ahead. Think along the lines of casting, or maybe a bit about what could be coming story-wise. It certainly benefits Starz to promote the show early, especially after such a long break. You don’t want anyone to forget about it!

Personally, we don’t think that this is a problem for anyone reading this piece — we’re sure that a lot of you are ready to get back to The Pynk as soon as humanly possible.

