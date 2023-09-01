Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 5 nominations

The week 5 nominations are in within the Big Brother 25 house — was there anything surprising at that happened?

Well, here is the interesting thing about all of the drama of the past 24+ hours: It is actually brought us a pretty straightforward week. While Head of Household Jared may not be the biggest fan of either Bowie Jane or America, his plan was always to nominate Cameron and Red with Cameron as the target. The Chillers are an alliance that Cirie and company have wanted to split for a while, and in general, there are a few people in the game who don’t get along with Cameron on a personal level. So long as he doesn’t win Veto, he is an easy person to take out.

So why not try and backdoor him? Well, some scenarios there are harder to work out and also, Cameron’s only one a single competition this season. Unless something is a little more physical, he’s not guaranteed to be good at anything else. Also, nominating another person would require Jared to get some blood on his hands.

In the immediate aftermath of the nominations, we already saw Cameron do something that he didn’t do that much the first two times on the block — campaign. He immediately asked Cory if he would keep him over Red, and Cory responded that he really doesn’t have a relationship with Red. (The reality is that if Cameron does go here, it’s going to be unanimous — a.k.a. the sort of thing that we’ve seen all season long.)

Beyond the “Chillers” alliance being on the block together, the only other thing to wonder about here is quite simple: Whether or not everyone else is going to sit back and not let paranoia get to them. Consider the season we’re watching!

