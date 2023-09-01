Billions season 7 episode 5 promo: After a mugging…

Want to learn a little more about Billions season 7 episode 5? Well, there is a new installment coming on Showtime in seven days and at the center of this one could be a pretty embarrassing situation — or, at least one that is embarrassing for Ira.

If you head over here, you can get a good sense of what we are talking about here in the aftermath of some sensitive information starting to leak out due to him getting mugged. How do you handle a situation like this, or is there really a good way to do it? Ultimately, trying to find a good way to handle just about any problem is going to be one of the most important facets of this installment!

Where else can you see some of these situations manifest themselves? Well, it’s not that hard to figure out! After all, over the course of this hour you will also see Chuck continue to do what he can to gather some more information to take down Mike Prince. We do think he understands that this is a marathon rather than a sprint, just as he also knows that he should not say no to any help.

Also, one of the best things for him could be if Prince gets so distracted by some of his work that he misses some obvious warning signs that are right in front of him. This is someone who has a lot on his plate and it’s been that way even before he started his campaign.

Sure, there is a lot of drama happening in this episode, but does anyone else still feel somewhat like this is the calm before the storm? We realize that on some level, it is probably crazy to think about things in this sort of way and yet, this is largely where we are at the moment given that we know that at some point, Axe is going to have his voice heard.

