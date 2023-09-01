Billions season 7 episode 5 spoilers: Who is in power?

As some of you there more than likely know already, Billions season 7 episode 5 is going to be coming on Showtime soon. Want to learn a little bit more about it here? Well, to the surprise of no one, this is going to be another story where loyalties are tested all across the board.

First and foremost, we should note here that the title for this hour is “The Gulag Archipelago.” This is a story that will put Chuck in a fascinating spot and, beyond just that, we’re also going to see Mike Prince continue to battle things out with some of his employees. On paper, you can always draw some common threads between episodes of this show and many others. With that in mind, let’s just hope that there are a few ways that some of these alliances will make the story move in unsurprising directions!

Below, you can check out the full Billions season 7 episode 5 synopsis with some additional updates all about what lies ahead:

Prince clashes with his employees over who has ultimate authority; Ira turns to Chuck for help with an embarrassing problem; Wendy and Luke forge a connection; Sacker confronts a figure from her past who poses a threat to her future.

Of course, in the midst of all of this there is another really important thing that we have to think about here: The oh-so-simple fact that Axe still has a massive role to play in a lot of things that are coming up here! If you want to consider him the sleeping giant at the heart of this story, you almost certainly can, though there are handfuls of other metaphors that probably work here at the same exact time. We just want the ending to feel like it is really honoring the series as a whole.

