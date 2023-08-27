Billions season 7 video: Damian Lewis talks Bobby Axelrod return

There are a couple of things that make Billions season 7 so special at the moment. First and foremost, it is the final season. Also, this marks the return of Damian Lewis as Bobby Axelrod. He is by far the most powerful person in this world, and he is certainly someone who is ready and willing to cause a ton of chaos.

So as we move forward in the season, why not hear more from the man himself about taking on this role?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new video from Lewis where he goes more into what made him want to come back to the series in the first place. For him, a lot of the motivation was tied into how much he loves the character, but also what he thinks about the cast and crew. Also, there is no denying that Bobby is in a really fascinating place at the moment in the story. This is a guy who is trying to buy his way into old money all over again by owning a castle in the UK, and he also thinks that everyone will still find a way to kiss the ring.

For so much of his life, Bobby has been about himself first — and that’s what makes the challenge moving forward all the more interesting. After all, we’ve got characters like Mike Prince who he should be motivated to stop — what would him being President do to the globe? In the end, though, it’s going to be all about Wendy, Taylor, and others trying to give Axe the main-character energy he needs to facilitate a battle. Doing that is not always easy, but it could lead to some really powerful stuff at the end of the day.

Who will win? Honestly, we don’t even know!

Related – Go ahead and check out more news on Billions, including a few more details on the future

What do you most want to see from Damian Lewis on Billions season 7 the rest of the way?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







