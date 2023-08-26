Billions season 7 episode 4 promo: How far will Wendy go?

As we get ourselves prepared for Billions season 7 episode 4 on Showtime next week, what is going to be hitting the fan?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say this — based on the promo that we have seen already for episode 4, we are in a spot right now where Wendy may have to consider some significant sacrifices before she makes some of her biggest and riskiest moves yet. These are ones that could be tied very much to what is going on with Mike Prince and his Presidential campaign, and could or should you be surprised by that at all? For the time being, let’s just say that we wouldn’t be.

Now, of course, the larger mystery is how far we are going to see Wendy go in order to get some of her desired results, and we tend to think that the overall picture for her could start to get a little bit messy.

We have already seen that Wendy is willing to reach out to Axe and even though he is not directly involved right now, is it going to stay that way forever? Let’s just say that we have our doubts though, in general, we have our doubts on a number of different things right now related to Damian Lewis’ character. This is someone who loves to be a part of the action, and we just can’t see him wanting to shy away from it for some inordinate amount of time. It may take a certain degree of patience, but some of that chaos is going to resume with him eventually.

As for Prince, does anyone else have a hard time thinking that he is actually going to become President when the dust settles? We understand the show wanting to make us think that but, in the end, this could all be a little bit of intentional misdirection on their part. He will try and try again and yet, in the end, he could run up against some political roadblocks — plus, the fact that Chuck is reenergized and ready to come after him.

