Billions season 7 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Hurricane Rosie’

Well, first and foremost, let’s start off here with the title of “Hurricane Rosie” — just in case you didn’t know that there was some really dramatic stuff coming up here, isn’t that a pretty clear indicator? We tend to think so. Remember that more so than anything else, Chuck Rhodes wants the destruction of Mike Prince. He is going to do almost anything and everything that he can in order to take him down.

So just how far is he going to go? Well, let’s just say that this is going to be a huge part of what lies ahead!

If you do want to get a few more updates on what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the Billions season 7 episode 4 synopsis below:

Chuck embarks on a case with ties to Prince in his latest attempt to bring down his foe; the Prince Cappers face an ethical dilemma when a crucial aspect of their latest play is revealed; Wendy finds herself asking for guidance.

Of course, we do think that Wendy may need to ask herself for guidance for most of the rest of the season when you consider a lot of what she’s up against here, whether it be stopping Prince, the state of the firm, and of course her history with Axe. These are things that complicate and dot out her life, and they will probably continue to be a focus for her through at least the end of the series.

Because this is the final season, of course we know that some things are going to move quickly — and our advice is pretty simple. You have to be prepared for that! In general, the best advice we can give you is prepare for some sort of dramatic reveal at any moment at this point.

(Photo: Showtime.)

