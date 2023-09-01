Tonight, The Challenge USA season 2 episode 7 delivered what we’d consider a number of emotional moments. After all, we got a good reminder in here of Tiffany’s life outside of the reality TV world!

Of course, the fact that this was also her elimination episode only served to make everything all the more emotional. She had to compete against Michaela, which was hard since the two really care about each other. This was obviously not what a lot of people in the game were hoping to see; Tiffany is a key strategist but, unfortunately, she’s not the best physical player in the game. Michaela, however, is a powerhouse.

Yet, the good thing about the Arena battle tonight is that it wasn’t just super-physical in nature, which meant that Tiffany had some sort of chance of making it out of here. Unfortunately, that just wasn’t the case. The moment that Michael started hitting a few of her baskets, the more clear it seemed that this was going to be a runaway. Eventually, it actually started to be more about if Tiffany would at least get one ball in the basket as opposed to ten. She was trying but clearly, she just didn’t have the aim necessary to do well in this.

(Here’s the good news — she managed to score one! Sure, she got eliminated, but at least it wasn’t a total shut-out.)

Alas, this is the goodbye

We should go ahead and give Tiffany more applause for coming at some of the men for being too afraid to take on some major threats. We do think that we will see her again either on this show or some other reality program in the CBS world. After all, she’s one of the most popular players from an iconic Big Brother season!

