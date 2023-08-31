The Challenge USA season 2 episode 8 return date at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, are you curious to learn The Challenge USA season 2 episode 8 return date? Things are about to change to a certain extent for the reality competition show, and it is useful to have a slightly better sense of this far in advance.

First things first, we should really note here that there is not going to be a new installment coming on Sunday night. We know that this is something that has been the case for most of the season but now, the folks at the network are changing course. The plan instead here is for the next new episode to air in a week, and this is going to be the plan for the rest of the season. You will have a chance to see more on September 7, September 14, and every Thursday for the rest of the season.

So what is the reason for this? You could view this, if you want, as representative in some way of the next era of the series. Our, you can just say that this is indicative of how the network needs to space things out to some extent for the remainder of the fall. This will enable them to keep the show on in the coming months and in all honesty, they need programming given the lack of new, scripted content that is coming on the air the rest of the year.

Now, unfortunately, there is not much in the way of official insight on what’s ahead on episode 8 as of right now, but we do hope to get at least a few more details before we get to Monday or Tuesday of next week. We don’t expect a lot of info, but do we really need much?

After all, this show is just fundamentally about contestants doing everything that they can to outlast the others and make the final. That isn’t changing.

