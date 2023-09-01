Winning Time season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Westhead’s crisis

As we do start to prepare ourselves further for Winning Time season 2 episode 5 to arrive on HBO, why not further set the stage here?

After all (and as so many of you know at this point), we have reached a certain portion of the Los Angeles Lakers era where things could be falling apart for Coach Paul Westhead, played on this series by Jason Segel. Sure, the team has had a certain measure of success, but will a rift between him and Magic Johnson lead to everything falling apart? At the moment, we do think that there is a certain reason to be afraid of that very thing transpiring.

If you head over to The Wrap, you can see a preview that gives you a good sense of what lies ahead here — namely, the difficult position that Westhead finds himself in as the pressures start to mount. How is he going to react?

To us, most of the appeal of the show at this point has to come down to some of the emotional reactions. Just remember what is pretty darn clear thanks to history: Eventually, Pat Riley takes over this team, and it is pretty well-documented at this point that he is one of the most successful basketball minds in the history of the sport. We have to get there at some point this season, right?

After all, we do think it’s important to consider this: There is no guarantee of a season 3 renewal down the road. Because of that, it does amplify the pressure to give us at least some big reveals before that point! Even if we’re not going to get every little thing that we want this season, can we at least get a few things? Is that too much to ask?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Winning Time right now, including a few more details on the future here

What do you most want to see moving into Winning Time season 2 episode 5 on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







