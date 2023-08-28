Winning Time season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Clash with the coach

As you prepare to see Winning Time season 2 episode 5 next week, are we inching a little closer to the inevitable? Let’s just put it this way: It feels hard to ignore it at this point.

We all know where things go when it comes to Pat Riley eventually becoming head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. We’re just waiting for the moment where it happens. Let’s just say that we are getting there, and the events of this particular episode will certainly work to bring us there. We’re also going to see Jerry Buss try to figure out how to handle what could become a rather-escalating crisis.

Want to get a few more details now on what to expect? Then go ahead and check out the full Winning Time season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

Superstar Earvin Magic Johnson and Coach Westhead clash. Team owner Jerry Buss orders Jerry West to pick up the pieces.

The end is already approaching… at least for now

As many of you may have heard already, there are only seven episodes in Winning Time season 2. Also, there is no confirmation of a season 3 and ratings are done. This show was unfortunately thrown into the perfect storm of having to air during the SAG-AFTRA strike, when virtually no one can actively promote it. Also, it is airing somewhat on an island where there are a lot of new programming airing on HBO. It makes it harder for it to stand out and shine. We wish that we could say that this is some sort of problem that will be going away in the near future, but it’s not. This is just where we are at the moment.

If you love the show and want to see more of it, keep watching! Also, try to tell your friends to do the same thing! This is, after all, the biggest way in order to help the series out.

