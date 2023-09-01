Foundation season 2 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As you prepare for Foundation season 2 episode 9 on Apple TV+ next week, there are a few different things that we should say. So, where do we start? Well, how about pointing out just how close we are to the off-season break?

In seven days, you are going to see “Long Ago, Not Far Away” — an installment that clearly is giving you some sort of reference to Star Wars right away. This is the penultimate episode of the season, and whatever happens here will carry over into what we are expecting to be an emotional and action-packed story for Lee Pace and the rest of the cast. Oh, and should we also say that a season 3 seems pretty darn likely? While the streamer has not been confirmed as of yet at Apple TV+, we know that filming was taking place before the SAG-AFTRA strike. With that in mind, it’s full-steam ahead!

Below, you can check out the full Foundation season 2 episode 9 synopsis with more insight on what’s ahead:

Dusk and Enjoiner Rue learn Demerzel’s origin and true purpose. Tellem’s plans for Gaal take a dark turn. On Terminus, Day confronts Dr. Seldon.

Of course, we’re hoping for a lot of long-awaited moments within this episode, and it certainly feels on paper like we’re going to get some in here just when it comes to Demerzel alone. We know that this show can feel massive and rather lofty but at the same time, the writing does a good job of reminding you, almost constantly, that the characters are what matter the post. People like Day are going to be what keep you watching moving forward — plus, of course, anyone out there who is a big Asimov fan.

Now, let’s just hope that the finale sticks the landing, shall we?

