When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 6: Lucas’ solution?

As we get ourselves set for When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 6 on Hallmark Channel this weekend, Hope Valley will find itself in another dilemma. So what does it stem from? Think of the central parts of the story this season: The hot springs.

What we have seen already here is that the Hope Springs have been a valuable source of tourism for the city and there’s no denying how important they’ve already proven to be. However, at the same exact time more tourists also cause some problems with the community’s culture, and there are also questions about whether or not the kids will still be able to enjoy them. After all, the kids are who discovered them in the first place!

Well, we are rather pleased to say that there is apparently a solution to what is going on here, and it has a good bit to do with Lucas taking the initiative! If you head over to the official Instagram for the series, you will see that the character has put up a sign claiming that only the kids are allowed to use the springs from 6:00 a.m. until 8:00. To us, that feels incredibly early, but we’re also living in a totally-different time period here! For the kids, this is a chance for them to at least enjoy something to themselves before they start to become overrun with some other people.

Hopefully, we see some other big stories for Lucas moving into this episode, as well. Rather than try to move himself, Elizabeth, and little Jack to a separate house, are there some new things that he can do to the home they already have? We tend to imagine that there are a lot of potential possibilities here!

