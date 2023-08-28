When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 6: Rosemary’s discovery

As we do prepare ourselves to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 6 on Hallmark this Sunday, let’s bust out a familiar phrase: Have your hankies at the ready. After all, we could be looking at a pretty emotional our of TV here!

So what will make “The Heart of the Problem” stand out? Well, for starters, it may be the most emotional Rosemary episode in the history of the series. After all, this is a character who has a lot to celebrate thanks to being a new mother — she has a wonderful baby girl, even though she has not figured out a proper first name for her yet. However, this is also a time in which she is thinking a lot about her own mother. She has so many questions and yet, it is not clear when she is going to get answers to a lot of them.

If you head over to the link here, you can see Rosemary wonder about some of these things, while at the same time we are seeing Lee do whatever he can in order to properly help her. He realizes fully that this is an emotional, difficult time for her and he wants to do whatever he can in order to help. As a result of that, he may end up making a discovery — something tied to her mother’s past that she may have thought she lost.

Honestly, we would be surprised if we go through this episode and not learn the name of the new baby, but we thought the same thing yesterday and ended up being surprised. With that in mind, we realize that it is probably a good idea that we don’t make too make sweeping generalizations, at least for the time being.

In the end, we just hope for something great — and a chance to learn more about one of the show’s best characters who has been there a really long time.

