Yellowjackets season 2 bonus episode: Best hope for September

Is there something more coming from the world of Yellowjackets in this calendar year? There is a reason for hope! After all, we know the producers shot a bonus episode that is just waiting to come on the air and with that, we’re just sitting back and hoping that the folks at Showtime announce something soon.

With that in mind, let’s post the following: Will we get an announcement at some point this month? Well, we tend to think that there is a small reason for hope…

For now, just think about it like this — The Chi in particular will be wrapping up the first part of its sixth season before too long. With that in mind, isn’t there something that you want to air after the fact? This is where we tend to think that the bonus episode could come into play here. Doesn’t it feel like the perfect sort of show to air around Halloween?

Is it true that this episode is a one-off? Sure, and after it we’re going to be waiting a really long time to see season 3, especially since the writers and actors are still on strike and have not received a fair deal. Nonetheless, we do think that it benefits Showtime to get this out there in the next few months and if that happens, there’s no reason to wait on announcing it in September. Why not build excitement?

To us, the real mystery is what the actual story of this is, given that it is likely disconnected enough from the rest of the story to function on its own; yet, you also still want it to be important to what we’ve seen so far. That is a hard thing to balance out!

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

