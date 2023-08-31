Hightown season 3 premiere date MIA from new Starz reveal

We’ve asked this several times already and yet, it does continue to be on our mind. What is happening with Hightown season 3 at Starz?

Today, we saw the network release a new preview highlighting some fall and winter premiere dates and in that, you had some shows mentioned including Power Book III: Raising Kanan as well as BMF season 3. Yet, the Monica Raymund show was still MIA despite filming wrapping up more than a year ago.

Is it okay to be confused and/or upset at this point? Absolutely, but we also wouldn’t fret too much about this particular omission. Why is that? Well, it is quite simple: It seems like much of that promo was focused on shows executive produced by 50 Cent. It did not mention Shining Vale, the second half of Outlander season 7, or any other upcoming release. For the time being, we tend to think of this as a helpful sign that there is a chance that we will be seeing some sort of announcement on season 3 in the weeks ahead.

After all, remember that every indication that we’ve received is that Hightown will be back at some point before the end of the year, and we still hope that is the case. It depicts a world that is rarely seen on television, it has a great cast, and it certainly feels like the door is open for the world around Jackie to go in all sorts of directions.

Of course, we would also love for there to be some sort of a chance at a season 4 down the road but for the time being, we can’t sit here and say that we’re banking on anything there. We have to wait and see how season 3 performs! (In other words, watch the show and tell your friends to do the same.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Hightown right now, including other insight on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to Hightown season 3, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates down the road.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







