Hightown season 3 premiere date: The current confusion

What in the world is going on when it comes to a Hightown season 3 premiere date over at Starz? We’ve certainly wondered for a while but now, the wonder is turning into some straight-up confusion.

After all, we thought that this weekend was going to be a perfect chance to reveal when the Monica Raymund show was coming back. After all, reports for months have suggested that season 3 will air in the second half of this year, and filming concluded more than a year ago. This is also not some show that requires some twelve-plus months of post-production or special effects to bring to the small screen. It has been held back mostly due to the Starz – Lionsgate separation alongside a cluttered programming slate over the course of the past year.

What’s the irony now? With the writers and actors currently on strike, having completed seasons of various shows is somewhat a luxury! You could argue that the network is holding back on season 3 with that in mind. However, Starz also has completed seasons of three different Power shows and BMF already. That’s without even mentioning the second half of Outlander season 7, which wrapped the first half on Friday night.

Because of all the content that the network has in the bank, we do think that Hightown season 3 is still coming this year, and that we will get a premiere date over the coming couple of months. We wish that it was easier to pin down an exact date, but we hope the release date is revealed alongside some sort of cool, atmospheric teaser showing what Jackie is up against next. Sure, we know that one of her struggles could be tied to her own demons, but there is also probably something more beyond just that.

While we wait for an announcement, why not tell more of your friends to check the show out? This is, after all, one of the most underrated entries in all of TV.

(Photo: Starz.)

