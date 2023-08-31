Manifest spin-off: Show creator talks continued possibility

It has been a while since we have heard a little bit more news on the Manifest front, but isn’t this the best time to check in?

After all, consider this for a moment here — the Netflix series recently celebrated 828 Day, arguably the most-important day on its calendar given that it marks the flight that started it all. We’ve seen some cool announcements on this day in the past, but things are obviously a little bit different now and for good reason. After all, Manifest itself is over and now, we are moving into a spot where we just have to wait and see if we are going to be getting some sort of spin-off down the road.

Is there a reason for some hope? Sure, starting with the fact that the series finale certainly left the door open to explore some new ground. Also, creator Jeff Rake seems very-much open to do more! In a new post on Twitter in honor of 828 Day (one that includes a shot of a rather famous plane), he had the following to share:

MANIFESTERS!

As you can see, the plane is under wraps at the moment.

The ongoing strike has paused all talks about any next chapter(s) in the Manifest saga, but hope you’ll stay hopeful with me. Meantime,

HAPPY 828 DAY!

Whenever the writers are paid what they deserve and the WGA strike concludes, hopefully at that point some discussions can pick up steam! We are cognizant of the fact that the flagship show performed really well at Netflix, and we tend to think it may have even surpassed some of the lofty expectations that were out there. Just on the basis of this, we are fairly hopeful about the future … but we will have to wait and see what happens as we move forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

