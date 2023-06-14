Manifest spin-off: Does season 4 performance boost the odds?

It is true that nothing has been reported in regards to a Manifest spin-off at Netflix as of yet. However, we do continue to think that there are plenty of reasons for hope at present.

What is one of the biggest ones? It is really just a matter of performance — or, to be more specific, just how well that the

fourth season is performing on Netflix in general. The streaming service has announced (see the tweet here) that the mystery drama is the most watched show in the entire world. That’s an incredible achievement and beyond that, justification for Netflix picking it up in the first place.

Now, could it also lead to something more further on down the road? We can’t help but wonder that in some ways. Creator Jeff Rake has already noted that he is open to a spin-off, and there are still some missing passengers out there that could be at the center of their own story. We know that there won’t be any movement on this subject during the writers’ strike, but could this be something executives think about the the weeks ahead? Absolutely.

Perhaps the biggest thing to remember here above all else is that we’re in an era of franchises reigning supreme. There is nothing executives love more than continue to him the same idea home time and time again if the original one worked well. Manifest is already a show with a built-in audience, and that is the first bit of positive news that you should consider here. In a way, this is a jumping-off point to figuring out the story and trying to determine if this is the right time or not to make something happen.

Are you still moping that we are going to get a Manifest spin-off at some point in the future?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

