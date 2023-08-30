Why is Neve Campbell leaving The Lincoln Lawyer after season 2?

As some of you out there may be aware at this point, The Lincoln Lawyer has been renewed for a season 3. However, Neve Campbell will not be a part of the upcoming episodes.

So what is going on here? We know that any time that a performer departs a show, it is pretty easy to raise big questions and think about potentially controversial reasons why something happens. However, there is ultimately nothing all that strange going on when you look at the larger info here.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Campbell’s role was already phased out to some extent in season 2 and because she is not a part of The Gods of Guilt (the focus for the next season), there is less of a reason for her to be back. However, the possibility remains open for her to come back at some other point down the road, so why would we rule that out at this point? We do think that Neve herself is certainly busy, given that she was also a big part of Twisted Metal season 1 over on Peacock, and there is also a chance that she comes back for more of that.

As for when you can expect to see more of The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix, odds are you are going to be waiting a while. The top priority, at least for now, is that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes end and these parties are paid what they deserve. After that, the focus can at least start to shift a little bit more to making sure the right story is in place. If we get it back in either late 2024 or early 2025, we will be more than happy.

Yet, we recognize that all things take time within the TV world — it’d be crazy to think anything is different here.

