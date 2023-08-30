The Lincoln Lawyer renewed for season 3 at Netflix!

Just in case you were very-much curious over the future of The Lincoln Lawyer over at Netflix, we have some great news today!

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the adaptation of the classic book series will be back for a season 3 at some point down the road. This news is hardly a surprise, mostly due to the show’s immense popularity for the past couple of years.

In a statement over at the aforementioned publication, here is what Peter Friedlander, the vice president of scripted series for Netflix US and Canada, had to say about the decision:

“We’re thrilled to bring back The Lincoln Lawyer for a third season … Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez have taken us deeper into Mickey Haller’s world, building out characters and stories that have connected with our global audience, and we look forward to seeing what they have in store for everyone’s favorite lawyer. The show continues to top our global lists and it’s a testament to the work from a creative powerhouse team including Michael Connelly, David E. Kelly, Ross Fineman and our partners at A+E Studios.”

Of course, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will return as Mickey, and to go along with that you will also see Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco) and Yaya DaCosta (Andrea Freemann) come back, among others. Gone for the third season is Neve Campbell, and we will detail that a little bit more in the near future.

How many seasons can this show be around for?

Honestly, we don’t think this is a situation where there is any end in sight, and nor should there be. Why would Netflix get away from something that produces steady viewers and has a devoted base? Granted, they need to find a way to facilitate an end to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes — in other words, help to pay writers and actors what they deserve. Otherwise, this renewal doesn’t mean much since there will not be any more seasons for quite some time.

