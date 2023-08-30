America’s Got Talent: Alfie Andrew performs ‘You & I’

Tonight on America’s Got Talent, we saw the return of Alfie Andrew to the stage. He impressed Simon Cowell with his first audition, and tonight he made it clear that one of his idols was Harry Styles. Why not go ahead and do a One Direction song?

Alfie said from the start that he wanted to do his own version of “You & I,” and he did work to make the vocals and the tone a little bit different. This felt like one of those performances that got better as it went along — you could tell that he was nervous as his intonation was a little bit off for the first few bars. However, after that he really focused in and did exactly what he wanted to do out there. It’s hard for a 12-year old singer to really impress everyone on a stage like this, but he showed a lot of resiliency with a performance like this! Ultimately, it’s the sort of vocal he can look back on and be proud.

Now, will Alfie advance? Howie Mandel said he was the best act of the night. The judges poured on the praise and with that, plus his placement on the show, he’s got a good chance. Also, historically America does tend to vote a lot for singers, though we tend to think that it has gotten a little bit more varied over the years. There was some solid competition earlier on in the show, after all.

Ultimately, the true test of Alfie’s career is going to go far past this show — he’s still so young and really, this is a stepping stone to a lot of other things. He will have to focus in long after this is done if he wants to be a star.

