America’s Got Talent show #2 lineup: Murmuration, Steel Panther

Tuesday night’s America’s Got Talent episode is the second live show of the season, and there are a ton of great acts hitting the stage! Want to know more about the lineup at the heart of this coming episode? Well, let’s just say that we are happy to help!

Of course, with that being said here is our oh-so-cursory reminder that the format for these live shows remains absolutely insane. Why in the world is there no semifinal round? Only two acts per episode are making it to the finale, and there will be one wild-card added after the fact. Do we understand that the third and fourth-place finishers per episode probably don’t have that great of a chance of winning the show anyway? Sure, but that doesn’t mean that you completely take away their chances to shine all the brighter!

Now that we have said all of this and worked to set the table, let’s go ahead and share the roster of who is coming up…

Ahren Belisle – He is a mute comedian who finds some really unique ways to tell some jokes. His material, at least so far, has been great.

Alfie Andrew – Kid singers are insanely popular, and we tend to think that you can add him to the list. Why wouldn’t he be on there?

Andrew Stanton – Sure, a sword swallower has almost no chance of moving on in a show like this, but that does not make him any less fun to watch.

Chioma & the Atlanta Drum Academy – Let’s turn to Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer here, since it’s a combination of great choreography, drumming, and entertainment value.

Dani Kerr – This is a singer who has a decent shot, mostly because all the singers at this show have some sort of chance of moving on.

Erica Coffelt – She is a really fun dancer who has gone viral in the past, but we just don’t think that this is the venue that she will succeed.

Murmuration – One of the most-unique dance-oriented groups to ever come on the show. Also, Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer!

Ryland – A kid magician. Here, it is all about the quality of the tricks.

Sharpe Family Singers – The talent is here, but they have to find a way to be fun without ever coming across as hokey along the way.

Steel Panther – A rock group that is one of the more well-known acts this season. Ironically, a lot of their music is definitely not safe to air on this show.

Three G – Their audition wasn’t perfect, but it did show us further how talented the three are as a strength and balancing act.

