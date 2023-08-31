Is And Just Like That new this week on Max? Season 3 hopes

Is And Just Like That new this week on Max? Are we on the cusp of getting something more when it comes to the future?

Well, we wish we had some positive news to share on the subject … but here is where things actually are. The Sex and the City follow-up show is on hiatus tonight; beyond just that, it is also going to be on break for the rest of the season. It is our hope that we are going to get a chance to see something more from it either next year or in early 2025.

The good news? Well, we know that a season 3 IS coming, and we like to think that this is one of those shows that could go on however long the people involved want it to. It does feel like the cast and crew are interested in telling a lot more stories, and we certainly think there are some interesting directions that things can go.

When it comes to Carrie Bradshaw in particular here, there is probably one question that stands out amidst the pack right now. What is it? Well think of it this way — whether or not she and Aidan are really going to be able to wait for five years! This is what was discussed in the season 2 finale, as he realized that he needed to be in Virginia to be there for his son. It is an understandable decision that he came to, and it has nothing to do with his feelings for Carrie.

Still, she has a lot of life to live on her own — and beyond that, she’s got a pretty big new apartment! That could lead to some big choices as we move forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

