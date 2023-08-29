And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker adopts Carrie’s cat

Following the end of And Just Like That season 2 on Max last week, how is this for an adorable story?

Over the final episodes of the second season, we saw Carrie Bradshaw welcome a new feline into her home in the form of Shoe — the kitty’s name had a double meaning, both in terms of her love for shoes and also the “shoo” command you can often find yourself saying.

Well, today we have learned that in real life, the cat playing Shoe has a forever home, and it is courtesy of Sarah Jessica Parker herself! Here is what she had to say in a post on Instagram.

“His off-camera name is Lotus … He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the [Connecticut Humane Society] … Adopted officially by the Parker/Broderick family in April 2023. He joins Rémy and Smila who we adopted in May 2022. If he looks familiar, that’s because he is.”

At the end of the day, we are absolutely thrilled that Lotus has a forever home that came about as a result of this experience, and who knows? There is always a chance that we see that again down the road. This show was renewed for a season 3 earlier this month, and we do think that it is one of the most important series that Max has.

In general, does anyone else feel as though cats are not even well-presented on television — at least compared to how many people actually own them in real life? In a lot of forms, it does tend to feel like dogs command so much more of the spotlight a lot of the time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

