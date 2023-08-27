And Just Like That season 3: How many episodes will we get?

We have heard already that And Just Like That season 3 is going to be coming to Max at some point down the road. However, there are still some other questions that need to be answered. Take, for starters, a big one related to episode count.

After all, we have made it to an incredibly weird point in TV at the moment, one where episode counts are very much in flux and based more on the creative than just about anything else. If showrunner Michael Patrick King said that he needed twelve episodes to tell the season 3 story, who would stop him? We also don’t think Warner Bros. Discovery would be that mad if he came out and said that season 3 was only going to be eight. Story should dictate everything at this point, since the last thing you should want here is for the Sarah Jessica Parker series to spin its wheels and not give you anything of actual substance.

So when are we going to learn an exact episode count here? Well, it is probably not going to be for a while and you should know that far in advance. Once the WGA strike is over, King and the creative team can open a writers’ room and start to figure things out. We don’t anticipate any sort of official announcement until then. For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for some great stuff!

(Also, let’s hope that the writers get a fair deal soon — we tend to think that almost four months on strike, they would love nothing more than to get back to work. The same goes for some of the actors at SAG-AFTRA, who began their own strike in mid-July.)

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

