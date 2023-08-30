MasterChef season 13 episode 15, 16 spoilers: The top 9 face off

Do you want to learn a little bit more about MasterChef season 13 episode 15 and 16? Well, for starters, both of these installments are coming next week! This is where the top nine are really going to have to show what they are made of, especially since there are only a select few who are going to make it to the finale in a matter of weeks.

So what will create a lot of drama moving forward? Well, for starters, you’ve got a massive 55-foot wall … which is intimidating? It is honestly hard to know just how this could impact things moving forward, but we are excited to find out!

Below, you can check out the full MasterChef season 13 episode 15 and 16 synopsis with a few more details:

The remaining nine home cooks are tasked with firing up their grills and preparing a restaurant quality barbecue plate that is guaranteed to impress the judges. Then, the chefs face their biggest challenge yet: a 55-foot wall. The chef with immunity is tasked with pairing contestants to cook on opposite sides of the wall, where they must rely on great communication in order to save themselves from a double elimination in the all-new “Patio Grilling Challenge / The Wall” two-hour episode of MasterChef: United Tastes of America airing Wednesday, September 6 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1315/16) (TV-14 L)

Just from what we are reading here, it is pretty darn clear that we’re going to be losing a lot of people and beyond that, it is going to happen in a pretty short amount of time. There are few things that are harder than being eliminated so close to the finale — sure, you can be satisfied with how you fared, but you also recognize that at the end of the day, you were so close!

(Photo: Fox.)

