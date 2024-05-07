Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: New info

HBO continues to make some changes to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms — The Hedge Knight is out of the title!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is currently being referred to as just A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, though this is also not necessarily final as of this writing. Meanwhile, the first season is slated to just have six episodes — which actually works given that the George R.R. Martin novella on which it is based is far shorter than most of the major books in Game of Thrones lore.

If you have not seen the official description for the series before, we highly suggest that you take a look below:

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Moving forward, what we are expecting from this series is ultimately not altogether complicated: A great time and a unique adventure. The show has a pretty distinct setting within the larger universe, and we hope that tonally and stylistically, it is rather different from what else you’re going to see. It certainly feels a lot more focused in which it is really just about these two characters … though we’re sure that some other people will make their presence felt here over time.

Filming for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be taking place later this year; a late 2025 premiere, at least in theory, feels possible.

Are you excited to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms when it eventually premieres on HBO?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

