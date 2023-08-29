Magnum PI season 5 gets new timeslot on Wednesday nights

As we get closer to the start of the fall, NBC isn’t done changing things up with Magnum PI and some other shows.

Today, the network confirmed that starting on Wednesday, October 4, the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks drama will now air at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is an hour earlier than previously planned, and it will still follow Quantum Leap, which has been moved up to 8:00.

So why the change? We think that this really just represents the network trying to prioritize further their new programming as opposed to repeats. One Chicago encores were originally scheduled for 8:00 on the night, but are now shifting back to 10:00. Hopefully, both Quantum Leap and Magnum PI can benefit from this, and it could lead towards some more long-term success. (We have noted already that while season 5 is reportedly the final one for the latter series, NBC did conspicuously not include that on the recently-unveiled key art above.)

Based on these timeslot changes and/or the release of the key art, we do also think that it is fair to say that some more video previews are also coming soon for both shows. They have an opportunity to generate some buzz in a fall that will not have a lot of scripted options as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes rage on. We’re obviously hoping for a fair deal for all writers and actors soon but even if that happens, there’s still a chance that the regular TV lineup is not ready until late January or February. We are closing in now on Labor Day Weekend and at the time of this writing, there is no clear end here in sight.

Of course, we’ll have more news soon on Magnum PI, including a discussion on whether or not the earlier timeslot could help the show’s season 6 odds. (For now, we are optimistic.)

