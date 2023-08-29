Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7 return date reportedly revealed

Do we now know when we are going to be seeing Doom Patrol season 4 episode 7 arrive on Max after a lengthy wait? That appears to be the case, at least based on some information that is out there.

According to a report from SpoilerTV, the DC Comics series is going to be returning on Thursday, October 12 and it will air weekly until the series finale on November 9. While it was not necessarily confirmed to be the final season at the time in which production on the series was done, it feels like there was a general awareness that everyone was building towards some sort of conclusion. With that in mind, it wasn’t some sort of shock when it was announced that season 4 is the end.

Is it still a shame? Absolutely, especially since Doom Patrol was willing to take on challenges and proved to be both incredibly funny and unique at the same time. There have not been a lot of other comic-book shows like it and that allowed it to stand out further from the pack. We know that DC is moving in a pretty new direction with a lot of their properties at this point, though, which is why so many have been either canceled or are ending soon. The one live-action show that seems to have at least some life left is Superman & Lois over on The CW, but even with it the plan seems to be concluding it before the next big-screen iteration of the character arrives.

If this return date of October 12 is true, we imagine that we’re going to get a lot more footage soon of what the future could hold! Go ahead and keep your eyes peeled for some of that good stuff now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on Doom Patrol, including more discussion about the future

What do you want to see on Doom Patrol season 4 the rest of the way?

Beyond just that, how do you think the series is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

(Photo: Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







