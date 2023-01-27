Doom Patrol, Titans cancellations made before James Gunn hire

Following the sad cancellations of both Doom Patrol and Titans, we know there’s a real desire for answers. After all, how did this happen?

Of course, one of the defeat reactions that a lot of people often have is to blame the thing that is directly in front of them — or, the names recently in the headlines. Case in point, the finger-pointing that is going on in the direction of James Gunn and Peter Safran. The two were hired to oversee DC Studios and with that, navigate the comic-book world in a new direction.

So are these two actually responsible for HBO Max axing Doom Patrol and Titans? Far from it, as Gunn confirmed in a post on Twitter:

The decision to end the series precedes us. But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows.

It’s been evident that the writing was on the wall for these shows for a while; with Doom Patrol in particular, they planned out a story that was a culmination of everything we’ve had a chance to see so far. There was always a hope for more, but a recognition that HBO Max is in massive cost-cutting mode. We also recognize that the higher-ups at Warner Bros. Discovery are looking to more replicate the MCU. That means less offshoots that take place in separate worlds, and also ones that are radically different in tone.

We suppose in particular that we should just be grateful these two shows ever existed — a good decade or so ago, we’re not sure even would’ve been greenlit! (Take HBO Max out of it for a moment — we really miss the DC Universe streaming service, who really put a lot into their content in the short time it was producing shows.)

Are you still salty, and understandably so, over the Doom Patrol and Titans cancellations?

