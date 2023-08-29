Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are you going to have a chance to also see both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted moving forward?

First things first, we really want to start off with a reminder that all three of these shows are, in fact, coming back, and you don’t have to worry about that. With that in mind, the question instead is more about when you will have a chance to see all three actually arrive on CBS. This is where things actually get a little bit more hairy.

For those who have not heard all that much as of late, we are now several weeks into the SAG-AFTRA strike, and the WGA strike has been going on at this point for almost four months. It seemed like there was a light at the end of the tunnel over the past couple of weeks and yet now, there is no clear end in sight. This is difficult when it comes to figuring out what the show’s future is going to be but, for now, we are still hoping that it will be back at some point in the first few months of the new year.

Also, consider this for a moment: CBS needs these shows back on the air as soon as humanly possible. We know that they don’t have the power to end the strikes on their own, but could they still push more for it? If nothing else, we tend to think so!

No matter when the shows come back…

You are still going to see a lot of action, drama, and a wide array of character subplots — these are the bread and butter of all of these shows! We could see a time jump or a lot of new faces, but this is the same world you’ve come to know and love.

