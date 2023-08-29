Magnum PI season 5 episode 11: What else is coming this week?

As many of you may know already, there are apparently some reveals coming this week from within the Magnum PI season 5 world. With that in mind, let’s just go ahead and raise the following question: What will some of these reveals really be?

We already received the key art above, and that does succeed when it comes to reminding us of when the show is back on October 4. Curiously, it does not mention at all if season 5 is the final season, despite reports that it would be and that the show would be promoted as such. There’s a chance this could be revealed in some other upcoming footage but if this is the end, why isn’t that being disclosed already? Is it just that the show could be looking for a home elsewhere?

Of course, we would love nothing more than the news to come out later this week that the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series has found a new home somewhere else, but that is not necessarily what we are expecting at this point. Instead, our sentiment is that the next big announcement is probably going to be either some new promotional photos or a trailer. Given that new episodes are a little more than a month away at this point, it does make some sense to get a preview out there. Also, it’s not like there is some holdup on the production end; Magnum PI season 5 wrapped up filming earlier this year. Originally, these episodes weren’t even supposed to air until 2024; the date was moved up due to lengthy delays related to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Regardless of if season 5 is the end or not, we’re expecting a lot of action, some great backstories, and of course more development in many relationships. For Magnum and Higgins they are moving out of the honeymoon period of dating and into, potentially, something more serious. What does their future look like? Also, what sort of adversaries are coming?

(If nothing else, we know Better Call Saul alum Patrick Fabian has a role to play.)

What do you think we are going to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 5 news this week?

