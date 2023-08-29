Stars on Mars season 1 finale: What is Coober Pedy? Where is it?

The Stars on Mars season 1 finale delivered a lot of big moments from start to finish — but was the Coober Pedy message at the end?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say here that the fun little tag at the end of the episode was a fun nod to a place in Australian, one that served as the central filming location for the show. Obviously Stars on Mars was not actually filmed in Mars, but the town has actually been host to a number of different productions over the years. It also has an opal mine that it has become known for over the decades.

Why Coober Pedy as a location for this show? Well, the answer to that is ultimately rather simple: It looks like a totally different planet most of the time! Its terrain is fascinating and it feels Martian — also, it is pretty darn far from where the contestants live day to day. That made it feel like a really long journey for the contestants to be there. This is one of the reasons why a lot of contestants like Ronda Rousey struggled with being so far away from their families — there aren’t a lot of quick ways to get that far away from the United States!

Just in case you want to know a pretty interesting fact about the town, there are a number of buildings that are actually underground as a way to save everyone from the sweltering heat. This is probably another indicator that filming outside in those spacesuits was not an altogether easy thing, and it makes some of the contestants taking on the conditions all the more challenging.

If the show does come back for another season, we’ll have to see if they use the same setting again. At the moment, it remains to be seen if we will see a renewal or not…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Stars on Mars, including when season 2 could return

What do you think about Stars on Mars season 1 at the end of the day?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







